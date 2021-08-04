ZIX (ZIXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect ZIX to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIX stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

