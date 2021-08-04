Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.02. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $204.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,862. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

