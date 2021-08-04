Zogenix (ZGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zogenix to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zogenix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $909.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.38.
ZGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.
Zogenix Company Profile
Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.
