Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Down 4.1%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.36. 5,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

