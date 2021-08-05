$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 326,925 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

