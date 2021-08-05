$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.66. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,382. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

