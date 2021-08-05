$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.66. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,382. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

