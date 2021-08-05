$0.88 EPS Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after buying an additional 159,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $367,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

