0x (ZRX) Reaches Market Cap of $734.12 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, 0x has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $734.12 million and approximately $132.63 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00900517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00042704 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.