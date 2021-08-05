0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,293.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $891,919.85 and $112,293.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $370.99 or 0.00905407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00043019 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

