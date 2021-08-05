$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

