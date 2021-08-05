$1.37 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

RM traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $58.76. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,743. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

