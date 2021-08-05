$1.82 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.89. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

