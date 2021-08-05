$101.38 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $101.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.40 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $85.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $421.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $431.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $445.70 million to $502.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,072 shares of company stock worth $3,202,888. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.