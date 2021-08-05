1,060 Shares in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Get Euclid Capital Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EUCG stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.