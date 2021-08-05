10,612 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

