10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ TXG traded down $9.56 on Thursday, reaching $175.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.08. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.28.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
