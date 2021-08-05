10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $9.56 on Thursday, reaching $175.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.08. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $18,368,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.