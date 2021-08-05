116,087 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.40% of iShares US Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.97 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

