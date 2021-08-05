11,890 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73.

