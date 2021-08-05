$12.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $12.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.52 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.73 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $770.00. 1,057,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,284. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $771.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

