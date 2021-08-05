138,973 Shares in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 138,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Separately, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.96. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

