$147.42 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report sales of $147.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.75 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $174.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $664.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.10 million to $673.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $828.89 million, with estimates ranging from $810.70 million to $838.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 441,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,535. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

