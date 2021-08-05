1,471 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.50 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

