15,305 Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

