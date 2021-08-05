156,049 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 156,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Hims & Hers Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,879.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

