$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $16.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.83 million to $17.69 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $67.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ GAIN remained flat at $$14.48 during trading on Friday. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,852. The company has a market cap of $480.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

