$16.63 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce $16.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $24.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $94.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $126.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $169.30 million, with estimates ranging from $25.19 million to $260.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 702,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

