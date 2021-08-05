$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce sales of $17.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. OptiNose posted sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in OptiNose by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.
OPTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 145,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.99.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
