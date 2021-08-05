$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce sales of $17.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.79 million. OptiNose posted sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in OptiNose by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

OPTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 145,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

