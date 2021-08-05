$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SAIA opened at $238.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.13.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

