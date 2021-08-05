$2.54 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.64. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $708.01 on Monday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $287.23 and a 12-month high of $713.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $618.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,800 shares of company stock worth $27,868,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

