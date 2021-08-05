$2.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.53. Thor Industries posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

THO opened at $117.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

