204,502 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIIIU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.