2,287 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.70. 43,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,788. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of -279.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

