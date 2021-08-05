298,652 Shares in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 298,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $232,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $3,150,000.

AFCG opened at $20.29 on Thursday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

