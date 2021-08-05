30,000 Shares in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAVmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVmed stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $586.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

