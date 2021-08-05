$308.15 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report sales of $308.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.80 million and the lowest is $307.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $133.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

