312 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,318 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

