$334.85 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $334.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.90 million. Vonage reported sales of $310.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 641.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 65,626 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 79,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

