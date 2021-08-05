$356.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce sales of $356.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.20 million and the lowest is $344.60 million. Hexcel posted sales of $286.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 357,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.36 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

