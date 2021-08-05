3,659 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GMAB. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

