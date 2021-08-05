$374.36 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $374.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.50 million and the lowest is $333.60 million. Sunrun reported sales of $181.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 2,825,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18. Sunrun has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,510 shares of company stock worth $8,773,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

