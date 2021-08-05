3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Purchases 12 Shares

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £154.20 ($201.46).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.53) per share, with a total value of £154.57 ($201.95).

On Monday, June 28th, Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71).

On Friday, May 28th, Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,307 ($17.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.20. 3i Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 865.40 ($11.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,307 ($17.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

