$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Kohl’s stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

