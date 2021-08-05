400 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,113,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $440.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,419. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.91 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

