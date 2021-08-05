41,902 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock worth $173,198,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

