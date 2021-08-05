440 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $117.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $156.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.