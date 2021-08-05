483 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,682 shares of company stock valued at $47,408,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $580.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

