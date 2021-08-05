4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,845 ($37.17). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,780 ($36.32), with a volume of 5,750 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £797.64 million and a PE ratio of 358.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,741.89.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.