$5.70 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report sales of $5.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $26.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.55. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.