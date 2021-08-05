51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. 51job has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.66.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 51job will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in 51job in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in 51job by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

