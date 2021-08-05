$6.85 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report sales of $6.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.07 million and the highest is $7.76 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $25.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.27 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $36.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.72. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a PE ratio of 121.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.